 UP Blast VIDEO: Powerful Explosions In 2 Parked Scooters Near Markaz Mosque Rocks Kanpur
The incident took place on Meston Road, under the jurisdiction of Moolganj Police Station. Police and bomb squad teams quickly arrived at the scene, and a detailed investigation is currently underway. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be known.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
Powerful Explosions In 2 Parked Scooters | X/@MohtaPraveenn

Kanpur: Panic gripped Kanpur on Wednesday evening after a powerful blast rocked Mishri Bazaar, near Markaz Masjid (mosque), causing widespread panic in the area. The explosion occurred in two scooters parked near a toy shop, injuring at least six people and damaging nearby shops. The impact of the blast was so powerful that it cracked the walls of the nearby mosque.

The incident took place on Meston Road, under the jurisdiction of Moolganj Police Station. Police and bomb squad teams quickly arrived at the scene and a detailed investigation is currently underway. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be known.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Ursula Hospital and are reportedly out of danger. The explosion occurred at approximately 7:15 PM.

Reacting to the blast, Joint Police Commissioner Ashutosh Kumar said, "In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked today in which a blast occurred."

"This incident took place around 7:15 PM... A total of 6 people are injured, including one woman. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger... Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this," he added.

He further said,"We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later." Kanpur Commissioner Raghubir Lal also rushed to the spot.

