4 Friends Die As Scorpio Plunges Into Pond After Tyre Burst On Kanpur–Prayagraj Highway; Vehicle Recovered | VIDEO | X/ANI

Kanpur: A road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district claimed four lives on Wednesday morning (October 8) when a Scorpio lost its control after one of its tyres burst and plunged into a water-filled pond near the Kanpur–Prayagraj National Highway (NH-2).

Police confirmed that the victims were part of a group returning home after attending a wedding in Kanpur.

Here's what happened:

The incident took place near Badauri village in the Kalyanpur police station area. According to reports, the Scorpio was travelling along the highway when one of its tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle veered off the road and fell into a nearby pond, submerging within moments.

Police and local residents rushed to the site after receiving information and managed to pull the vehicle out of the water. Four passengers were found dead, while five others were rescued with serious injuries. The deceased were identified as Sahil Gupta (26), Shivam Sahu (28), Ritesh Sonkar (28) and Rahul Kesarwani (25).

Injured Shifted to District Hospital

The injured identified as Rahul Kumar, Mahesh Kumar, Amit, Sumit and Neeraj, were initially taken to the Gopalganj Primary Health Centre and later referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition.

Police have prepared inquest reports for the deceased and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. A video of the incident circulating on oscial media shows the Scorpio submerged in the pond before being pulled out by rescue workers.

According to preliminary reports, the group had travelled from the Khullabad vegetable market in Prayagraj to attend a wedding at Valmiki Ashram in Motijheel, Kanpur, where their friend Gautam Pal was getting married. They were on their way back home when the accident occurred.

Authorities said all necessary procedures were being followed, and the families of the victims have been informed.