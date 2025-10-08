 Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Succumbs To Injuries Days After Accident
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda |

Chandigarh: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, who was grievously hurt in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on September 27, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Mohali near here on Wednesday.

Despite extensive medical support and monitoring, he succumbed to multiple organ failure, a hospital statement said.

Jawanda had been in a critical condition following the accident which took place near Baddi area in Solan district while he was travelling to Shimla on his motorcycle. He was accompanied by five friends, the accident took place when he lost control of the motorcycle and sustained several spinal injuries and brain damage.

After the autopsy, the body will be taken to his native village Pona, near Jagraon town in Ludhiana district where the cremation will take place on Thursday.

Besides his numerous songs, Jawanda was also known for his roles in various Punjabi movies.

Meanwhile, several political leaders, celebrities and fans mourned his death.

Punjab minister for cultural affairs, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Jawanda and said that Jawanda earned fame across the world through his hard work, dedication, and talent.

Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on X: ``Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gone too soon, but his soulful voice will live on in every heartbeat of Punjab’’.

Punjab Congress chief and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on X: ``Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir jawanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss’’.

Singer Harbhajan Mann also condoled his death.

