Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP

Chandigarh: The states of Punjab and Haryana have banned the Coldrif cough syrup in the wake of 14 children dying reportedly due to its consumption in Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab government in its order on Monday said that Coldrif syrup has been declared as ``not of standard quality’’ by the government analyst, drug testing laboratory and food and drugs administration (FDA), Madhya Pradesh. ``….Considering the seriousness of the matter, as the said product has been observed to be linked to the recent deaths of children in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, the above-mentioned product is hereby completely prohibited for sale, distribution and utilisation in the state of Punjab with immediate effect in public interest’’, the order read.

The order also directed all the retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners and hospitals in the state not to purchase, sell or utilise the said product and added that in case any stock of the drug is available in the state, information may be provided to the FDA.

It may be recalled that the deaths of at least 14 children reportedly due the consumption of the said cough syrup, which is manufactured in Tamil Nadu, and which was found to be adulterated with diethylene glycol, a highly poisonous substance, hence injurious to human health.