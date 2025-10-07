 Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP

Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP

The order also directed all the retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners and hospitals in the state not to purchase, sell or utilise the said product and added that in case any stock of the drug is available in the state, information may be provided to the FDA.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
The Madhya Pradesh government has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup following the death of 14 children in Chhindwara. | X

Chandigarh: The states of Punjab and Haryana have banned the Coldrif cough syrup in the wake of 14 children dying reportedly due to its consumption in Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab government in its order on Monday said that Coldrif syrup has been declared as ``not of standard quality’’ by the government analyst, drug testing laboratory and food and drugs administration (FDA), Madhya Pradesh. ``….Considering the seriousness of the matter, as the said product has been observed to be linked to the recent deaths of children in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, the above-mentioned product is hereby completely prohibited for sale, distribution and utilisation in the state of Punjab with immediate effect in public interest’’, the order read.

The order also directed all the retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners and hospitals in the state not to purchase, sell or utilise the said product and added that in case any stock of the drug is available in the state, information may be provided to the FDA.

It may be recalled that the deaths of at least 14 children reportedly due the consumption of the said cough syrup, which is manufactured in Tamil Nadu, and which was found to be adulterated with diethylene glycol, a highly poisonous substance, hence injurious to human health.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP
Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP
Mumbai Crime: Kurla Garment Businessman Booked For Allegedly Defrauding 52-Year-Old Man Of ₹92.22 Lakh In Investment Fraud
Mumbai Crime: Kurla Garment Businessman Booked For Allegedly Defrauding 52-Year-Old Man Of ₹92.22 Lakh In Investment Fraud
Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste
Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste
Mumbai News: WR Launches 'SUGAMRAIL' Platform To Digitise Maintenance Of Lifts, Escalators And Earthing Pits
Mumbai News: WR Launches 'SUGAMRAIL' Platform To Digitise Maintenance Of Lifts, Escalators And Earthing Pits

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP

Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP

Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste

Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste

Whether Tejashwi Yadav Will Be Able To Go Beyond The M-Y Equation?

Whether Tejashwi Yadav Will Be Able To Go Beyond The M-Y Equation?

Why Celebrity Hairstylist Jawed Habib & His Son Have Been Charged With 20 FIRs In Sambhal?

Why Celebrity Hairstylist Jawed Habib & His Son Have Been Charged With 20 FIRs In Sambhal?

UP Police Conduct 20 Encounters In 48 Hours Under ‘Operation Langda’ & ‘Operation Khallas’

UP Police Conduct 20 Encounters In 48 Hours Under ‘Operation Langda’ & ‘Operation Khallas’