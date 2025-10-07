 PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Himachal Bus Accident Victims - VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his “condolences” to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: After 18 passengers were killed as a private bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured.

“The news of the deaths of several people in a bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured,” the President wrote on X.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” the PMO wrote on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“I am deeply saddened by the bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. NDRF teams have reached the incident site and are engaged in rescue operations. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. At the same time, I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” said HM Amit Shah on X.

At least 18 passengers were killed as a private bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur, the home district of BJP national President J.P. Nadda, on Tuesday, officials said.

The area has been witnessing intermittent rainfall since Monday.

The accident occurred in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta Assembly segment.

Around 35 passengers were travelling in the bus that was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

State officials and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris, and a rescue operation has been underway to trace the missing passengers.

Officials said that 18 bodies have been recovered so far from the mangled remains of the bus.

Eyewitnesses said the mountain came crashing down on the bus, and the chances of survival for passengers are bleak.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

