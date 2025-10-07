Himachal Pradesh: 10 Feared Dead In Bilaspur As Private Bus Hit By Landslide; CM Sukhu Directs Authorities To Deploy Full Machinery

Bilaspur Landslide | X/@DDNewslive

Bilaspur: At least 10 people are feared dead in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district near Balughat after a private bus was hit by boulders and muck after a landslide on Tuesday. Devastating visuals from the spot have surfaced. Visuals show the injured being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The bus was carrying 30-35 passengers from Haryana’s Rohtak to Ghumarwin. The death toll is likely to go up.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rescue operations are currently underway and authorities have been directed to deploy their full machinery.

CM Reacts

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also reacted to the tragedy. "The news of the devastating landslide near Balughat (Bhalla Bridge) in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district has shaken me to the core," he said on X.

"In this massive landslide, tragic news has come of 10 people losing their lives after a private bus was caught in it, and there is apprehension that several others may be trapped under the debris," he added.

He further said,"Rescue operations are ongoing at a war footing. Instructions have been given to the authorities to deploy their full machinery. I am in touch with the local administration and am continuously receiving moment-by-moment updates on the entire rescue operation."

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families. In this difficult time, I stand with all the affected families," he said, concluding his post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gracia

Reacting to the tragedy, Prime Minister's office posted on X,"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the post read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since the last 24 hours.