 Himachal Pradesh: 10 Feared Dead In Bilaspur As Private Bus Hit By Landslide; CM Sukhu Directs Authorities To Deploy Full Machinery
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHimachal Pradesh: 10 Feared Dead In Bilaspur As Private Bus Hit By Landslide; CM Sukhu Directs Authorities To Deploy Full Machinery

Himachal Pradesh: 10 Feared Dead In Bilaspur As Private Bus Hit By Landslide; CM Sukhu Directs Authorities To Deploy Full Machinery

Devastating visuals from the spot have surfaced. Visuals show the injured being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Bilaspur Landslide | X/@DDNewslive

Bilaspur: At least 10 people are feared dead in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district near Balughat after a private bus was hit by boulders and muck after a landslide on Tuesday. Devastating visuals from the spot have surfaced. Visuals show the injured being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The bus was carrying 30-35 passengers from Haryana’s Rohtak to Ghumarwin. The death toll is likely to go up.

Rescue operations are currently underway and authorities have been directed to deploy their full machinery.

CM Reacts

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Honours 11 Employees With Safety Awards For Exemplary Alertness And Dedication
Central Railway Honours 11 Employees With Safety Awards For Exemplary Alertness And Dedication
Video: 22-Yr-Old Gujarat Student Narrates Ordeal After Being Captured By Ukraine While Fighting For Russia
Video: 22-Yr-Old Gujarat Student Narrates Ordeal After Being Captured By Ukraine While Fighting For Russia
Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP
Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP
Mumbai Crime: Kurla Garment Businessman Booked For Allegedly Defrauding 52-Year-Old Man Of ₹92.22 Lakh In Investment Fraud
Mumbai Crime: Kurla Garment Businessman Booked For Allegedly Defrauding 52-Year-Old Man Of ₹92.22 Lakh In Investment Fraud

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also reacted to the tragedy. "The news of the devastating landslide near Balughat (Bhalla Bridge) in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district has shaken me to the core," he said on X.

"In this massive landslide, tragic news has come of 10 people losing their lives after a private bus was caught in it, and there is apprehension that several others may be trapped under the debris," he added.

He further said,"Rescue operations are ongoing at a war footing. Instructions have been given to the authorities to deploy their full machinery. I am in touch with the local administration and am continuously receiving moment-by-moment updates on the entire rescue operation."

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families. In this difficult time, I stand with all the affected families," he said, concluding his post on X.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gracia

Reacting to the tragedy, Prime Minister's office posted on X,"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the post read.

Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since the last 24 hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP

Punjab & Haryana Ban Coldrif Syrup After Deaths In MP

Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste

Punjab, IISc, Bangalore, Ink MoU To Produce Green Hydrogen From Agri-Waste

Whether Tejashwi Yadav Will Be Able To Go Beyond The M-Y Equation?

Whether Tejashwi Yadav Will Be Able To Go Beyond The M-Y Equation?

Why Celebrity Hairstylist Jawed Habib & His Son Have Been Charged With 20 FIRs In Sambhal?

Why Celebrity Hairstylist Jawed Habib & His Son Have Been Charged With 20 FIRs In Sambhal?

UP Police Conduct 20 Encounters In 48 Hours Under ‘Operation Langda’ & ‘Operation Khallas’

UP Police Conduct 20 Encounters In 48 Hours Under ‘Operation Langda’ & ‘Operation Khallas’