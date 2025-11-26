PM Modi, Amit Shah & NSA Ajit Doval To Attend National Security Conclave In Naya Raipur From November 28 |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is set to host the 60th annual Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Conference at the IIM campus in Naya Raipur from November 28 to 30. Along with the DGPs of all states, the three days national conclave on security will be attended by key national leadership figures: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Hosting the event in Raipur underscores Chhattisgarh’s strategic significance in India’s internal security landscape, especially as one of the states most affected by Naxal activity. The conference is deemed historic as it coincides with the state's silver jubilee celebration year and also as a state which is going to be free of Naxal menace very soon. Home Minister Amit Shah set the deadline for the complete eradication of LWE as a national priority with a target deadline of March 31, 2026.

As per information received, review the progress of anti-Naxal operations and formulate robust strategies for a final push against the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) menace have been included in the main agenda for discussion in the conclave. The other agendas included in the conference are Internal Threat, Extremism, and Terrorism, Cyber Security, Innovations in Modern Policing, Reviewing next-generation law enforcement models, Best practices for proactive policing and tech-driven surveillance using advanced tools and data-driven intelligence and others. It has been expected that along with reviewing the nation's law and order situation, effective strategies formulate to give national security, law and order situations a new direction.

Senior police and intelligence officials from all states and central agencies will participate to promote an integrated approach and strengthen national preparedness through the exchange of ideas and operational experience.

Due to the importance of the conference, an advance team of the Special Protection Group (SPG) has already arrived in Raipur. Security agencies, in coordination with Chhattisgarh police and paramilitary forces, are converting the earmarked VVIP areas into highly secured zones.

The official residence of Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh will serve as a mini-PMO and the official residence for PM Modi's stay. Home Minister Amit Shah will stay at the official residence of OP Choudhary. The SPG will be responsible for securing the IIM venue, the airport, VIP residences, and all travel routes. ADG Dipanshu Kabra is assigned to look after PM security and coordination. State Intelligence Head Amit Kumar is assigned to supervise the conference.