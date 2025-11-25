2 MLAs Suspended From Assam Assembly For Entire Winter Session |

Guwahati: Two opposition MLAs were suspended from the Assam Assembly on Tuesday for the remainder of the ongoing winter session, following the adoption of the Privilege Committee’s report that found them guilty of misconduct and about to beat Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on March 24 this year

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary moved the resolution based on the committee’s findings, recommending the suspension of Congress MLA Nurul Huda and Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was previously suspended from the party.

“The Privilege Committee found that Huda had attacked Deputy Speaker Momin, while Ahmed had used unparliamentary language against him. Based on the findings, the committee recommended their suspension for the remaining days of the winter session,” Patowary informed the House.

The five-day winter session began on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday. The resolution was passed by the Assembly despite strong objection from the Congress.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar questioned the validity of the report, alleging a lack of evidence. “There were many CCTVs in the corridor. We had sought the footage, but no video evidence was provided to us. We do not accept this report,” he said. Sikdar added that Huda had not committed any wrongdoing and was merely protesting alongside other MLAs in the corridor.

Responding to objections, Speaker Biswajit Daimary stated that the Privilege Committee’s report had already been submitted and its findings were final.

The incident dates back to March, when the ruling alliance had accused Huda of assaulting Deputy Speaker Momin in the Assembly corridor amid a protest by Opposition members. Both Huda and the Congress had denied the allegation. Earlier that month, Sherman Ali Ahmed had also used an insulting expression in the House, which was later expunged from the proceedings.

With the resolution passed, both suspended MLAs are now barred from attending the remainder of the winter session.