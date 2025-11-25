 2 MLAs Suspended From Assam Assembly For Entire Winter Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia2 MLAs Suspended From Assam Assembly For Entire Winter Session

2 MLAs Suspended From Assam Assembly For Entire Winter Session

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary moved the resolution based on the committee’s findings, recommending the suspension of Congress MLA Nurul Huda and Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was previously suspended from the party.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
2 MLAs Suspended From Assam Assembly For Entire Winter Session |

Guwahati: Two opposition MLAs were suspended from the Assam Assembly on Tuesday for the remainder of the ongoing winter session, following the adoption of the Privilege Committee’s report that found them guilty of misconduct and about to beat Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on March 24 this year

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary moved the resolution based on the committee’s findings, recommending the suspension of Congress MLA Nurul Huda and Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was previously suspended from the party.

“The Privilege Committee found that Huda had attacked Deputy Speaker Momin, while Ahmed had used unparliamentary language against him. Based on the findings, the committee recommended their suspension for the remaining days of the winter session,” Patowary informed the House.

The five-day winter session began on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday. The resolution was passed by the Assembly despite strong objection from the Congress.

FPJ Shorts
'Full Confidence In India's Security Under PM Modi': Israel After Netanyahu's Visit Deferred
'Full Confidence In India's Security Under PM Modi': Israel After Netanyahu's Visit Deferred
Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued From Panvel
Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued From Panvel
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar questioned the validity of the report, alleging a lack of evidence. “There were many CCTVs in the corridor. We had sought the footage, but no video evidence was provided to us. We do not accept this report,” he said. Sikdar added that Huda had not committed any wrongdoing and was merely protesting alongside other MLAs in the corridor.

Read Also
'Zubeen Garg's Death Not An Accident...': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls It 'Murder'; State...
article-image

Responding to objections, Speaker Biswajit Daimary stated that the Privilege Committee’s report had already been submitted and its findings were final.

The incident dates back to March, when the ruling alliance had accused Huda of assaulting Deputy Speaker Momin in the Assembly corridor amid a protest by Opposition members. Both Huda and the Congress had denied the allegation. Earlier that month, Sherman Ali Ahmed had also used an insulting expression in the House, which was later expunged from the proceedings.

With the resolution passed, both suspended MLAs are now barred from attending the remainder of the winter session.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2 MLAs Suspended From Assam Assembly For Entire Winter Session

2 MLAs Suspended From Assam Assembly For Entire Winter Session

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Seeks High Command’s Intervention Amid Power Transfer Buzz

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Seeks High Command’s Intervention Amid Power Transfer Buzz

'Zubeen Garg’s Death A Clear Case Of Murder’, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma In Assembly

'Zubeen Garg’s Death A Clear Case Of Murder’, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma In Assembly

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 25, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 25, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...