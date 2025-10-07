'Precision Strikes Forced Pakistan To Beg For Ceasefire During Op Sindoor': Air Chief AP Singh On Eve Of 93rd Air Force Day - VIDEO

IAF Chief AP Singh | X/@airnewsalerts

New Delhi: In a video message on the eve of Air Force Day, Chief of the Air Staff, Amar Preet Singh, on Tuesday called Operation Sindoor a “shining example" of India’s growing self-reliance and inter-service coordination.

The Chief of Air Staff said the mission reflected “clear higher direction, indigenous capability, and effective jointmanship between all defence forces."

He reiterated the India Air Force's commitment to “defending the nation’s skies by enhancing capabilities, embracing innovation, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism."

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian military on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"We made precise strikes in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor forcing the enemy to come for negotiations for ceasefire," he added.

He also reaffirmed the IAF’s role beyond combat, Singh said that the IAF has consistently been the “first responder to the nation’s call", from humanitarian rescues during floods and natural disasters to evacuations from global conflict zones. He cited examples such as Operation Sindhu and Operation Brahma.

Paid Tributes To Veterans

He also paid tribute to the air personnel who made the lost thier lives in the line of duty, saying the IAF’s top priority remains “the protection of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The Indian Air Force was officially founded on October 8, 1932 and will mark its 93rd Air Force Day on Wednesday with celebrations at Ghaziabad's Hindon base.

The event will present a grand display of the IAF’s operational strength and technological prowess.

Air Force Day Parade

This year the Air Force Day parade will see the frontline fighter jets including the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiG-29, alongside the indigenous Netra Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) system.