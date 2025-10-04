'Pakistani Propaganda': PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Video Falsely Attributing Statement To IAF Chief On Ladakh Protest

'Pakistani Propaganda': PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Video Falsely Attributing Statement To IAF Chief On Using Jets Against Protesters In Ladakh | X

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Friday revealed that Pakistan lost around 10 aircraft, including F-16s and J-17s, during India's attack on the neighboring country as part of Operation SIndoor. However, after Air Chief Marshal Singh's address, an AI-generated video of the IAF chief started doing rounds on social media.

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit exposed the doctored video falsely showing the IAF chief saying that the force will use fighter jets against protesters in Ladakh so that activist Sonam Wangchuk should remain in jail.

In an X post, the PIB Fact Check clarified that the fake AI-generated video was circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts. Debunking the video, the PIB Fact Check said, "Pakistani Propaganda accounts are circulating a fake AI-generated video of Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh."

Pakistani Propaganda accounts are circulating a fake AI-generated video of Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh, falsely showing him as saying:

The deepfake falsely shows the IAF chief saying, "After remaining grounded for six months following the Pakistan attack, our Air Force is ready to fly and attack the Ladakh protesters so that Sonam Wangchuk remains in jail."

"Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has NOT given any such statement," the PIB Fact Check added. It also gave the original link of the IAF chief's full address ahead of the 93rd anniversary of the force.

The fact-checking unit also shared contact details for reporting such videos. " These AI-manipulated videos are being spread to create panic and mislead people If you spot such content, please report it to us. +91 8799711259 , factcheck@pib.gov.in," it posted.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. He is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

What The IAF Chief Revealed?

Air Chief Marshal Singh confirmed that around 10 Pakistani fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese J-17s, were shot down by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor.

Singh said the IAF targeted several Pakistani airbases. During India's attack on Pakistan's radars, command centres, runways, hangars, and a surface-to-air missile system were damaged. He added that a C-130-class aircraft and possibly a high-value surveillance aircraft were also hit during the operation.

"As far as Pakistan's losses are concerned...we have struck a large number of their airfields and we struck a large number of installations...Because of these strikes, radars at least four places, command and control centres at two places, runways of course damaged at two places, then three of their hangars in three different stations have been damaged...we have signs of one C-130 class of aircraft...and at least 4 to 5 fighter aircraft, most likely F-16, because that place happened to be F-16 with whatever was under maintenance at that time," the IAF Chief said.

"Along with that, one SAM system has been destroyed...We have clear evidence of one long-range strike, which I talked about more than 300 km, which happened to be either an AEW&C or a significant aircraft, along with that five high-tech fighters between F-16 and JF 17 class this is what our system tells us," he added. He also dismissed Pakistan's narrative of shooting down Indian jets as "manohar kahaniyaan" (fairy tales).