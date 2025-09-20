 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Speeding School Bus In Chandauli
PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Speeding School Bus In Chandauli | Representative Image

Chandauli (UP): A four-year-old boy was killed on the spot after being crushed by a speeding school bus on Saturday morning here, police said. The deceased, identified as Shivam, a resident of Bhusikrit Purva village, was on his way to relieve himself when the accident occurred.

According to police, Shivam left his house at around 6.00 am and was run over by the bus belonging to a private school in Baburi, which was passing by.

The boy's father, Sanjay, works as a manual labourer to support the family.

The police have seized the bus and detained its driver. 

