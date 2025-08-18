Air India Kochi–Delhi Flight Aborts Take-off Due To Technical Snag; All Passengers Safe | File Pic

New Delhi: The Passengers on board Air India flight from Kochi to Delhi faced an unexpected delay on Sunday after a technical snag was detected during the aircraft's take-off roll.

According to an airline spokesperson, the cockpit crew noticed the issue and, in line with Standard Operating Procedures, discontinued the take-off run. The AI504 aircraft was then taxied back to the bay for inspection.

Statement Issued

Airline in its statement said, "Flight AI504 operating from Kochi to Delhi on Sunday, 17 August, was delayed due to a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run, following Standard Operating Procedures and brought the aircraft back to bay for checks".

All passengers were safely disembarked, and Air India arranged for an alternative aircraft to operate the service. Ground staff in Kochi provided immediate assistance to the affected travellers.

"We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain our top priority," the airline said in a statement.

The airline did not disclose specific details of the technical problem, but emphasised that safety protocols were followed at every step.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)