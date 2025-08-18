Opposition Likely To Bring Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations: Reports

CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: The Opposition’s INDIA bloc is planning to bring an impeachment motion during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over ‘vote chori’ allegations by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claimed media reports, citing sources. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the grand old party will use all democratic tools, including an impeachment motion if needed, reported news agency ANI.

However, no formal discussion has taken place so far on the matter. "If there is a need, we will use all the weapons of democracy under the rules. We have not had any discussions (about impeachment) as of now, but if needed, we can do anything," Hussain told the news agency.

The development came a day after Kumar held a press conference and refuted all the allegations levelled by Gandhi against the poll body. The CEC termed the allegations as an “insult to the Constitution and asked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha to either file an affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.

What Gyanesh Kumar Said In August 17 Press Briefing?

"An affidavit will have to be given or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option.) If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless,” the CEC had said during the press briefing.

Kumar had expressed serious concern about communication gaps within political organisations. "It is a matter of serious concern that these verified documents, testimonials of the district presidents of political parties and the BLOs nominated by them are either not reaching their own state level or national level leaders or an attempt is being made to spread confusion by ignoring the ground reality," he had said.

Rahul Gandhi Responded:

Gandhi hit back at the CEC, the poll body chief’s press briefing. The Congress MP alleged that the ECI was asking for an affidavit from him, but didn't from BJP MP Anurag Thakur when he made the same allegations." "The Election Commission asks for an affidavit from me. But when Anurag Thakur says the same thing that I am saying, it does not ask for an affidavit from him," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations On August 7:

On August 7, Gandhi, in a scathing press conference, accused the ECI of large-scale electoral fraud to benefit the BJP in the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. In the press conference, Gandhi claimed that 1,00,250 "fake votes" were polled in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka to ensure a win for the BJP.

Immediately responding to the allegations, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) responded in a strongly worded letter asking him to sign an affidavit.