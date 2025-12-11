VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey

PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a dinner for MPs belonging to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents at his residence here and vowed to work together to strengthen India's development journey.

"The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation's development journey in the years ahead," Modi said.

The MPs travelled together in buses to Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The PM's dinner comes after the NDA's landslide victory in the recently held Bihar polls, in which the coalition secured 202 seats in the 243-member state assembly.

Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.

On Monday, NDA leaders from Bihar felicitated the prime minister for the coalition's massive victory in the state. Modi told them to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people and said "with great victory comes great responsibility".

At the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister said India was now in a full-fledged "reform express" phase, where reforms are happening rapidly and with clear intent.

Modi emphasised that the government's reforms are completely citizen-centric, not just economic or revenue-focused and the goal was to remove everyday hurdles of people so that they can grow to their full potential.

