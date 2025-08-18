 Rajasthan Tiger Safari Horror: Tourists Left Stranded In Ranthambore Jungle For 90 Minutes After Guide Abandons Broken Canter
Tourists alleged that the accompanying guide left the vehicle claiming he would fetch another, but after misbehaving with the group, he did not return.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Tiger Safari Horror: Tourists Left Stranded In Ranthambore Jungle For 90 Minutes After Guide Abandons Broken Canter | X/@nishantjainias

Ranthambore: In a serious case of negligence at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park, a group of tourists, including women and children, were left stranded in tiger territory for nearly 90 minutes after their safari vehicle broke down and the guide allegedly abandoned them.

article-image

Tourists Stranded in Tiger Territory

The incident occurred in Zone 6 of the reserve around 6:00 pm on Saturday, August 16, when the canter carrying the group developed a technical fault and came to a halt deep inside the forest. Tourists alleged that the accompanying guide left the vehicle claiming he would fetch another, but after misbehaving with the group, he did not return.

Videos recorded by the stranded visitors showed children sitting in darkness with mobile torches, visibly distressed and crying. The group remained in the forest until about 7:30 pm, in an area known to be home to more than 60 tigers along with leopards, sloth bears and marsh crocodiles.

article-image

Officials Promise Action

The tourists were eventually rescued and brought out of the reserve. Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Anoop KR acknowledged the incident and assured that accountability would be fixed.

“The safety of tourists in the park is the top priority. Strict action will be taken against any guide or driver who violates the rules, and such negligence will not be tolerated in future,” Anoop said, as quoted by NDTV.

Authorities are now investigating the matter. Officials said that the conduct of guides and drivers will be closely monitored to ensure visitor safety in the tiger reserve.

