 VIDEO: 3 Arrested For Assaulting Vendor For Selling Chicken Patties During Gita Recital In Kolkata
The arrest took place after a purported video surfaced where three men were seen thrashing a chicken patties seller for selling non-veg food near Gita recital area.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
Kolkata: Three people have been arrested on Thursday in connection with the assault of a vendor selling chicken patties at Brigade Parade Ground during Bhagavad Gita recital in Kolkata.

According to police sources, the arrested people are Soumik Golder (23), Swarnendu Chakraborty (32) and Tarun Bhattacharya (51).

First the vendor was asked to do sit-ups with his hands on his ears and then when the vendor said his name as Sheikh Riajul, then the mob abused and assaulted him.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her Krishnanagar public rally mentioning the arrest said that she and her government don’t discriminate between religions.

“In every gathering hawkers sell some or the other food items. You have beaten a poor hawker. I have arrested all those who assaulted him. We all recite Gita at home. God resides in our heart. What was the need of a public meeting? What did Sri Krishna say about dharma? Dharma means purity of intentions, humanity, and peace. Dharma doesn’t mean hatred and divisiveness. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who recited Gita should answer this,” stated Mamata.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mentioned that he will lend all legal support to those who are arrested.

“Was compliance notice sent to those who were arrested? Why did the vendor lie? Will give all legal assistance to those who are arrested,” added Adhikari.

