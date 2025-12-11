 West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event
Kolkata Police arrested three men for assaulting two food vendors selling chicken patties at a recent Gita recital event on December 7. The attackers confronted the vendors over selling non-vegetarian food, assaulted them, and forced them to do sit-ups. The incident, caught on video, led to complaints and police action after verifying the footage.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have arrested three men for allegedly assaulting two food vendors at a recent Gita recital in the city, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday night on the basis of two complaints filed at Maidan police station, he added.

About The Case

"The three persons had gone to attend the 'Paanch Lokkho Konthe Gita Paath' (Gita recitation by five lakh voices) event organised by 'Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad' on Brigade Parade Ground on December 7," he said.

The complainants, hailing from Topsia area of Kolkata and Arambagh in Hooghly district, had gone to the venue to sell chicken patties.

"They alleged that a group of youths confronted them, questioned the sale of non-vegetarian food at the religious event and assaulted them," he added.

The attackers reportedly threw away their stock and made them perform sit-ups holding their ears, he said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police said the arrests were made on the basis of the complaints after verification of footage.

