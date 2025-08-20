Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Car Runs Over 3 Children In Lucknow’s Ashiyana; 1 Critically Injured (VIDEO)

Lucknow: A shocking CCTV video has surfaced from Lucknow’s Ashiyana area, showing an SUV running over three children standing with their bicycles in a narrow lane. In the footage, the car suddenly turns into the lane at speed, hitting the children.
Six-Year-Old Critically Injured
One boy was dragged under the vehicle while another was flung against a wall. Six-year-old Shouvik Pandey sustained multiple rib and collarbone fractures and remained in ICU for three days at Apollo Hospital before being discharged. His family initially believed it to be an accident, but after reviewing CCTV footage, they alleged the incident was deliberate.
SUV Driver Identified
The car was being driven by Shivansh Verma, son of neighbour C.L. Verma. Family members of the injured boy alleged that after they confronted the Vermas, they were threatened instead of receiving support. The damaged bicycles and broken house gate further indicated the severity of the impact.
Delayed Police Action
Relatives said police delayed action for eight days despite repeated complaints, registering an FIR only after persistent pressure. The accused family claimed the cycle had obstructed the vehicle. Police have now confirmed that a case has been filed and investigations are ongoing.