Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow SC/ST Court Sentences Advocate To Life Imprisonment For Filing False FIR

Advocate Parmanand Gupta sentenced to life imprisonment by SC/ST special court in Lucknow for false FIR | Representative Image

Lucknow: SC/ST special court on Tuesday sentenced advocate Parmanand Gupta to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh for orchestrating a false FIR under the SC/ST Act. The court acquitted co-accused Pooja Rawat with a strict warning.

Investigation Revealed Fabricated Case

According to the investigation led by ACP Vibhutikhand Radharam Singh, the FIR filed by Rawat was fabricated. Evidence confirmed that the alleged incident never occurred at the claimed location. The court held that Gupta conspired to register the false case over a property dispute.

Detailed Sentencing and Fines

Special Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi awarded Gupta separate punishments under multiple sections: one year’s simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000, ten years’ rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2 lakh, and life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 3 lakh under the SC/ST Act.

Also Watch:

Compensation and Monitoring Guidelines

All sentences will run separately. Gupta is currently lodged in jail. The court directed that relief compensation should only be provided after police file a chargesheet or the court takes cognizance. It also instructed police to use AI-based tools to track repeated FIRs against the same accused.

Professional Ban Imposed

Additionally, a copy of the order will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council to prevent Gupta from practicing law in future.