Uttar Pradesh News: 32-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide Outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s Residence Over Property Dispute, Saved By Police

Police rescue Shailendra Yadav outside CM's residence in Lucknow after suicide attempt

Lucknow: A 32 year old man from Auraiya, Shailendra Yadav, attempted suicide outside the Chief Minister's official residence on Tuesday.

Desperate Act Over Family Property

The incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m., was immediately thwarted by vigilant police officers on duty. Yadav, who works in Noida, had traveled to Lucknow to seek a resolution for a long-standing property dispute.

Police Intervene to Save Life

According to police, he had brought a blanket with him and tried to hang himself from a tree. Officers quickly intervened, apprehending him and taking him into custody at the Gautamapalli police station.

In preliminary questioning, Yadav stated he was mentally distressed by the land dispute, which involves his grandmother's house in Akbarpur.

Investigation Underway

He claimed he took this drastic step out of desperation after being unable to find justice. Police are now investigating the matter and verifying his documents to take appropriate legal action.