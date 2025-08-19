 UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur
The institute, located opposite the GIDA office, will offer diploma and degree programs in hotel, tourism, and hospitality management from the upcoming academic session. The Tourism Department has targeted full completion by September 25, 2025. Construction began in September 2023, with ₹38.42 crore already spent.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
article-image

Gorakhpur: The construction of Uttar Pradesh’s first State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) in Gorakhpur is in its final stage and is expected to be completed within the next two months. The project, being developed at a cost of ₹48.39 crore, has achieved 95 percent progress in its first phase.

The first phase consists of two blocks housing administrative offices, classrooms, a common hall, training kitchens, underground parking, electrification, fire safety, and water pipelines. Currently, finishing work is underway.

This phase, costing ₹46.81 crore, began on May 15, 2025, and has reached 14 percent progress. Completion is targeted for May 2027.

Officials expect the institute to provide new academic options in hospitality and tourism, aligning with rising demand for skilled professionals in the sector.

