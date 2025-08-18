Uttar Pradesh News: Massive Protest In Lucknow Against Alleged Irregularities In Teacher Recruitment (VIDEO)

Lucknow: Reserved category candidates in the 69,000 teacher recruitment case staged a major protest in Lucknow on Monday. The demonstrators surrounded the residence of the Basic Education Minister, alleging large-scale irregularities in allocation of reserved seats. Police later intervened, forcing protesters into buses and shifting them to Eco Garden

Protesters claimed that nearly 19,000 posts meant for backward and Dalit candidates were diverted, leaving thousands without jobs despite qualifying. Some demonstrators, including women carrying children and school bags, refused to vacate the site, saying they would not allow ministers and legislators to “sleep peacefully” until justice was served. Candidate leaders pointed out that the recruitment began in 2018, and in August 2024, the Lucknow High Court ordered appointments within three months in favour of reserved category candidates.

However, they alleged the state government delayed action and allowed the matter to drag on in the Supreme Court, where no progress has been made for the past 11 months.

The protestors demanded that the state immediately present its case in the upcoming Supreme Court hearing scheduled for August 19, 2025, to ensure justice. They warned of intensifying their agitation if the government fails to act.