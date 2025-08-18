Heart-Wrenching! Abandoned Pet Dog Tied To Seat Inside Train Coach Sparks Panic At Bihar's Raxaul Station - VIDEO

Abandoned Pet Dog Tied To Seat Inside Train Coach Sparks Panic At Bihar's Raxaul Station | X

Raxaul (Bihar), August 18: As the country is strongly supporting the stray dogs and protesting for them against the Supreme Court verdict to remove all the stray dogs from Delhi-NCR. However, amid the struggle of the animal lovers, a shameful incident has come to light from Bihar, where a pet dog was abandoned inside a train. The video of the pet dog being tied to the seat inside the coach has surfaced on social media. The shocking incident spread panic among the passengers as the distressed dog attacked and tried to bite the passengers who tried to come close to it.

Incident Details

The disturbing incident occurred at Raxaul Railway Station on Saturday (August 16) morning. The train operations was disrupted as the pet dog was abandoned by its owner tied to the seat inside the train compartment.

The incident came to light when the passengers boarding train number 55578 bound for Samastipur discovered a dog tied to one of the seats in the coach. The people present at the spot said that the animal was deliberately tied up and left behind by an unidentified person who had boarded the train and abandoned the pet.

Dog Attacked Passengers

The distressed animal began barking loudly and also attempted to bite the passengers trying to board the compartment. The passengers were unable to enter the coach due to the dog's aggressive behaviour. There are reports that the train was held at the Raxaul station for about 30 minutes while the railway staff attempted to resolve the situation.

Train Delayed

Despite multiple attempts, the railway officials were unable to safely remove the animal from the coach. They decided to seal the coach and allow the train to proceed with the animal inside. The passengers were forced to wait with their luggage and had to go through significant inconvenience as they had to be accommodated in other compartments.

Investigation Underway

As per reports from Patna Press, the incident posed danger to passenger safety and significantly disrupted normal train operations. He further stated that railway authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Dog Handed Over To RPF

The distressed dog was safely transported to Darbhanga Station where the Railway Protection Force (RPF) took the custody of the animal upon its arrival. The dog was later handed over to the Animal Welfare Board for proper care and rehabilitation.

Social Media Reacts

The video of the incident went viral on social media, inviting strong reactions from the internet users. They expressed outrage at the cruel abandonment of the poor animal inside the train and also demanded strict action against the pet owner for his cruel act.