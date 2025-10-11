'Isliye Aukat Bata Rahe Ho': Mother-Daughter Duo Traveling Without Tickets Hurls Casteist Remarks At TTE When Confronted – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@trainwalebhaiya

Passengers traveling without tickets and then arguing with the Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) have become an increasing issue nowadays. Another video shot by a TTE has surfaced showing a mother-daughter duo arguing and creating a scene in an AC coach when asked to show their tickets.

The TTE recording the video can be heard asking the woman, "How can you travel in first AC? Do you have a ticket?" The woman repeatedly responds, "Kaisi photo chahiye?" which roughly translates to, "What photo do you want?"

The woman then starts recording the TTE, claiming to be the sister of a loco pilot. Her young daughter intervenes, trying to explain to another TTE that they could have gotten down since they were heading towards the general coach and planned to get off from there. The other TTE asks for their ticket for the general coach, but the mother-daughter duo do not have an answer.

The TTE recording the video then says, "Aap log ka ye daily ka niyam hai," which roughly translates to, "This is your daily routine."

The woman insists on knowing the name of the TTE, who identifies himself as Suresh Kumar Burman. The woman then makes a casteist remark, saying, "Verma ho, isliye apni aukat dikha rahe ho," meaning, "You are a Verma, that’s why you’re showing your status."

The TTE angrily shouts at the woman, saying, "Do not do casteism here." To which the woman replies, "I can also shout" in a threatening tone.

The video has gone viral and has received 196.4K views in just few hours of posting. There are no reports regarding what action has been taken against the women.

Action In Similar Incident

Meanwhile, a female teacher at a state government school in Bihar, whose video accusing a TTE (Traveling Ticket Examiner) of harassing her because she is a woman went viral, and who later created a ruckus outside the station along with her father, has now found herself in legal trouble.

An FIR has been registered against her under Sections 145, 146, and 147 of the Railways Act. She was also fined ₹990 on two separate occasions for travelling without a valid ticket.