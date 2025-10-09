FIR Filed Against Female Teacher Who Alleged TTE Of Harassing Her & Created Ruckus When Asked For Ticket - VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@trainwalebhaiya

Patna: A female teacher at a state government school in Bihar, whose video accusing a TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) of harassing her because she is a woman went viral and who later, along with her father, created a ruckus outside the station, has now found herself in legal trouble.

An FIR has been registered against her under Sections 145, 146, and 147 of the Railways Act. She was also fined ₹990 on two occasions for travelling without a valid ticket.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing the teacher travelling in the AC coach of the Ranchi-Gorakhpur Express (Train No. 18629) without a ticket. When the TTE repeatedly asked her to either produce a valid ticket or get down at the next station, she accused him of harassment. A heated argument followed.

The TTE began recording the interaction and alerted the control room. Upon arrival at Deoria station, RPF (Railway Protection Force) officials boarded the train and began questioning her. During the enquiry, the woman called her father and other relatives, who reached the station and created a commotion, reportedly threatening the TTE.

The situation was eventually brought under control by RPF personnel. However, the incident did not end there. The video of the confrontation quickly went viral on social media, prompting railway authorities to initiate legal action.

The viral video has received lakhs of views in just two days.