Karwa Chauth 2025: Supreme Court Allows Women Officials Of Registry To Wear 'Traditional Sober Clothes' On Oct 10

In an unusual move, the Supreme Court of India has granted permission to its female Registry employees to dress in traditional attire for Karwa Chauth, which falls on Friday, 10 October.

The apex court issued a circular on Thursday announcing the decision to accommodate the request made by women staff members. "On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the Competent Authority has approved the request made on behalf of female employees of the Registry. They are permitted to attend office in traditional sober clothes on 10th October, 2025, in place of the prescribed uniform," the circular stated.

Karwa Chauth is observed by married Hindu women across India, who undertake a rigorous day-long fast, abstaining from both food and water throughout the day. The festival is dedicated to praying for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. The observance combines devotion with rich cultural traditions, featuring vibrant rituals that conclude with prayers offered at moonrise, when women break their fast. The occasion is also marked by women adorning themselves in festive traditional clothing.

The Supreme Court's decision to allow a departure from the prescribed uniform dress code reflects sensitivity towards the cultural and religious significance of the festival for its female workforce. This gesture has been welcomed as an acknowledgement of traditional practices within the formal institutional framework of the country's highest court.