Why Do Women Wear Red During The Karwa Chauth Festival? Here's To Know

Karwa Chauth | Photo Credit: X/ @kaushkaus

Karwa Chauth is one of the important festivals which is celebrated by married women. It is named after the Karwa (earthen pot) and is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. The festival is observed in October or November on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, 2025. The Karwa Chauth vrat is mainly observed by married women, but it is also observed by unmarried couples and married men.

Why is the red colour considered auspicious for Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth is not just about rituals, but it is also about dressing beautifully and celebrating the bond of marriage. When it comes to dressing, nothing shines better than the red colour traditional dress, especially the saree. A Karwa Chauth saree in red is not just a fashion choice. It also holds deep cultural and emotional meaning. Women wear a red saree on this occasion to symbolise love, passion, marital bliss, and fertility. Wearing red expresses a woman's deep devotion, commitment, and prayers for her husband's longevity and the prosperity of her family.

Red: Colour of Sindoor | Instagram

Red: A colour of Sindoor

Red is the colour of Sindoor (vermillion) and is commonly found in bridal attire, associating it with the identity of a married woman. The colour is likewise linked to deities such as Durga, representing might and authority, calling for blessings for the husband's welfare. By wearing red, women reinforce their dedication to their partners and the sacred promises made on their wedding day.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

One of India's holy festivals, Karwa Chauth, is observed by married women. They fast from sunrise to moonrise on this day for the health and longevity of their husbands. This holy day reflects love, devotion, and the bond between married couples. Married women apply henna, wear gorgeous traditional attire, particularly red sarees, and get together with friends and family for prayers and rituals. After seeing the moon, the fast is broken by drinking water.