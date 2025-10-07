Karwa Chauth 2025: Must-Know Do's And Don'ts For This Auspicious Festival

Karwa Chauth 2025 | Canva

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival celebrated in the Hindu culture. It is named after the Karwa (earthen pot) and is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. The festival is observed in October or November on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight).

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, 2025. The Karwa Chauth vrat is mainly observed by married women, but it is also observed by unmarried couples and married men. Let's know more about dos and don'ts to follow on Karwa Chauth.

VIDEO | With Karwa Chauth just a few days away, markets in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh have turned into a sea of colours - glittering bangles, festive outfits, and excited chatter filling the air.



Significance of Karwa Chauth

One of India's holy festivals, Karwa Chauth, is observed by married women. They fast from sunrise to moonrise on this day for the health and longevity of their husbands. This holy day reflects love, devotion, and the bond between married couples.

Married women apply henna, wear gorgeous traditional attire, particularly red sarees, and get together with friends and family for prayers and rituals. After seeing the moon, the fast is broken by drinking water.

Do's

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is observed by married women for the longevity of their husbands. On this day, women should perform all the rituals with precaution. During this significant day, women should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and decorate it with flowers and lights. Women should wear new and colourful traditional dress and prepare a traditional meal including sweets. Those who observe nirjala vrat (waterless fast) should take extra precautions and perform all the rituals.

Married women should apply henna/mehendi a day prior to the festival. It is a symbol of good fortune, a happy married life, and prosperity.

One of the most important rituals to complete the fast is to recite the Kawa Chauth katha during puja.

The day begins before sunrise as married women partake in a pre-fast meal known as 'Sargi,' which consists of fruits, sweets, and various traditional dishes. The mother-in-law frequently cooks this dish for her daughter-in-law.

Put an asan and place the idols of Goddess Parvati and Shiva and worship them.

Women should wear red, yellow, pink and green colour sarees and suits.

Dont's

Avoid drinking water during the fast and any food items.

Avoid wearing black, grey, and white colour on this day.

Do not consume water before the moon is sighted.

Do not consume non-veg (Tamsik) food on this auspicious day.

Avoid any negative emotions and inauspicious things.