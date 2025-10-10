Mayawati Praises Yogi Government, Targets Akhilesh At BSP Rally In Lucknow

Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party's rally in the capital Lucknow on Kanshiram's death anniversary did give Mayawati political oxygen, but her speech also sent out a new political message: "Alignment with BJP, attack on the opposition."

Although, it's another matter that it was impossible for workers of a non-BJP organization to gather in the capital without the support of the Yogi government. Imagine if this rally was of the Congress or SP, the workers would not be at the rally site but in jail. They would have been welcomed not with posters, flags, and banners but with police batons. At the BSP rally, which was successfully held with the support of the Yogi government, Mayawati from the stage recited eulogies in praise of the Yogi government and even called Akhilesh 'double-faced'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav. The accusation is that during his time in power, he changed the name of Kasganj district, which had earlier been named after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram.

Recall that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, riding on the shoulders of the SP, the BSP maintien double digit mark, while in 2024, fighting alone, it failed to win a single seat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP made not just the BSP but even the BJP see stars in broad daylight.

Akhilesh's PDA and Rahul's love for the Constitution have disturbed the sleep of both the BJP and BSP, which is why neither the BJP nor the BSP misses an opportunity to corner Rahul and Akhilesh.

Targeting the Congress in her rally, Mayawati said that even though the Congress was in power at the center for years after independence, the exploitation and oppression of Dalits and backward classes continued. Mayawati said that in 1975, the Congress tried to sideline the very Constitution made by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and today its leaders pretend to walk around holding this Constitution. Mayawati cornering the Congress is also a part of the BJP's strategy. It is worth mentioning that the Congress never directly opposed the BSP and even supported it when needed, but the BSP repeatedly betrayed the Congress.

Despite spending most of the time on stage targeting Rahul and Akhilesh and praising the Yogi government, she did not utter a single word on the death of the Dalit in Rae Bareli, nor did she speak about the Hathras incident.