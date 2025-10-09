BSP Chief Mayawati Thanks Yogi Govt For Preserving Dalit Memorials, Slams Samajwadi Party’s ‘Double-Faced Politics’

Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: In a significant political moment that stirred the Uttar Pradesh political landscape, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for maintaining Dalit memorials built during her tenure while sharply criticising the Samajwadi Party (SP) for what she called its “double-faced politics”.

Addressing a massive gathering in Lucknow on the 19th death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati acknowledged the Yogi government’s assurance that ticket revenue from visitors to Dalit parks and memorials would be used for their maintenance. “I wrote a letter to the chief minister requesting that the ticket money collected from visitors be used for upkeep. The BJP government assured us that this money would not be diverted elsewhere and they kept their word. For this, our party is thankful to them,” she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her remarks, seen as an unusual gesture of appreciation towards the ruling BJP, created a political buzz across the state, prompting a swift reaction from the SP.

Without naming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati accused his party of neglecting Dalit memorials and betraying the legacy of social justice. “The SP government did not spend a single rupee on maintenance. They even kept the ticket revenue. But now, when they are out of power, they talk of organising seminars in Kanshi Ram ji’s honour,” she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She also criticised the SP for renaming Kanshiram Nagar district back to Kasganj. “If they truly respected Kanshi Ram ji, they would not have changed the name of the district. We had named universities and institutions after him and other great leaders, but the SP government shut them down. If this is not double character, then what is it?” Mayawati said.

The BSP supremo further accused the SP of opportunism, saying it invokes Dalit icons and the PDA (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) slogan only when out of power. “When they rule, they forget our saints, gurus, and great men. But once they lose, they start using their names for politics. People should beware of such double-faced parties,” she added.

Reacting to Mayawati’s remarks, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hit back, accusing the BSP of covertly helping the BJP. “Because their internal collusion continues, that is why they are grateful to their oppressors,” Yadav said, without naming her directly.

Mayawati’s statements and the SP’s quick response have reignited political rivalry between the two former allies, adding fresh heat to Uttar Pradesh’s pre-election political scene. Analysts say her remarks indicate a possible attempt to reposition the BSP by reclaiming Dalit pride while distancing herself from both major players in the state’s politics.

The rally, which Mayawati described as “historic,” was one of BSP’s biggest public gatherings in recent years. From the stage, she invoked the party’s golden era under her leadership, vowing to restore BSP’s lost glory and protect Babasaheb’s Constitution. “We will not let caste-based parties tamper with the Constitution. Only BSP can safeguard it,” she said.

Read Also Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Might Prove To Be A Litmus Test For Many

While BSP cadres hailed the rally as a turning point, SP leaders privately admitted that Mayawati’s soft tone towards the BJP could further fragment the anti-BJP vote. As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the 2027 elections, Mayawati’s carefully calibrated praise for Yogi Adityanath has opened up new possibilities — and new tensions — in the state’s ever-shifting political landscape.