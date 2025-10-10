 Shia Leaders Meet Bihar Governor, Seek Exclusion From Triple Talaq Law
Rahul M Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Representative Image | Medium

Lucknow: A delegation from the Afham-e-Jama Society met with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in Patna to submit a memorandum requesting that the Triple Talaq Act of 2019 not be applied to Shia Muslims.

The delegation, including Nawab Masood Abdullah and others, argued that the practice of Triple Talaq (saying ‘talaq’ three times at once) does not exist and has never been customary in the Shia community. They emphasized that divorce in the Shia community is a difficult, structured process requiring the presence and witness of three Maulanas who recite Quranic verses (seega).

Furthermore, the divorce is not finalized until after the four-month, ten-day iddat period, allowing the couple time for reconciliation.

While praising the law for reducing instant divorce in the broader Muslim community, the Society contended that including Shias would be unjust, as it could lead to misuse, and urgently requested an amendment to ensure the law does not apply to their community's distinct matrimonial practices.

