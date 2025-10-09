Global Fintech: 'Mujhe Yahan Aa Kar Bahut Khushi Hui', UK PM Keir Starmer's Hindi Gains Hearty Applause From PM Modi | Watch

Keir Starmer’s First Official Visit to India. |

The ongoing Global Fintech Fest at Mumbai's Jio World Centre witnessed a heartfelt moment as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer began his address in Hindi. His words brought smiles and applause not only from the audience but also from PM Modi.

He started his address with "Mujhe yaha aakar bahot khushi hui."(I am very happy to be here.)

He then continued, "I hope that was roughly right, but look, it’s fantastic to be here with all of you and with Prime Minister Modi, and just to see the room as vibrant and energetic as this is fantastic in India’s financial and economic capital. Namaskar, Mumbai."

UK PM's address at the Global Fintech Fest

“We want the UK to be your number one partner of choice for finance and fintech,” said the UK Prime Minister, addressing a packed audience at the Global Fintech Fest. “I’m here to extend a clear invitation — to do business with Britain and see the UK as your gateway to going global.”

Highlighting the strong alignment between the two countries, the Prime Minister added, “The UK and India are natural partners in this space. We are both global leaders in fintech, home to the second and third-largest fintech sectors in the world.”

He also praised India’s economic potential and demographic strength:

“This country holds the promise of the future in its hands — as the world’s largest democracy, one of the fastest-growing major economies, and with half its population under the age of 25.”

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister spoke about the synergy between both nations: “The vibrancy and promise of this nation are evident, especially here in Mumbai. And when this energy meets the UK’s talent, creativity, institutions, and entrepreneurs, it creates an incredible combination.”

UK PM Keir Starmer in India

Starmer, who is on his first official visit to India since taking office, came with his 125-strong business delegation. He first went to Yash Raj Film studio, wherein he announced three Bollywood films to be produced in the UK. He also later participated in a football event.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai for a key bilateral meeting. The two leaders held discussions on strengthening strategic ties and later addressed a joint press conference.



Modi spoke about a renewed phase in the India-UK cooperation. He also shared that the two nations discussed peace and stability in West Asia, particularly the unrest in Ukraine and Gaza. The meeting, held during Starmer’s first official 2-day visit to the economic capital, focused on expanding collaboration in trade, technology, health care, and renewable energy.

Speaking at the joint media briefing, Modi said discussions between the two nations covered a range of international and regional matters, including the situation in West Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine.

Modi announced that nine UK universities would open campuses in India, signaling a further deepening of educational and economic cooperation between the two countries.

