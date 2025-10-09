Mumbai Crime Branch Files 1,900-Page Chargesheet In High-Profile Kidnapping, Extortion Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a 1,900-page chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 14 arrested and 5 wanted accused in a high-profile kidnapping and extortion case. The chargesheet, submitted before the special MCOCA court, includes the statements of 45 witnesses.

According to the investigation, complainant Shabbir Hussain Mubarak Siddiqui (45) alleged that his friend Sajid Electricwala had taken ₹50 lakh from Sarwar Khan on March 31, 2025, for setting up an illegal MD (mephedrone) drug manufacturing unit. When Sajid failed to supply the drugs or return the money, Sarwar Khan, along with Yunus Thaicharpil and other accomplices, kidnapped Siddiqui and Sajid from Hotel Alibaba in Andheri (West) on June 12, 2025. The duo was taken to a room in Neral, where they were assaulted and confined.

On June 14, 2025, at around 2:30 a.m., Siddiqui managed to escape through a rear window, but Sajid remained captive. Fearing for his friend’s life, Siddiqui approached Oshiwara Police and filed a complaint. A case was registered under sections 111, 115(2), 127, 140(1), 140(2), 189(2), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Later, under senior officers’ instructions, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (Unit 3), where it was re-registered. During investigation, police arrested 14 accused and identified Mohammed Tausif alias Tausif Machandi as the gang leader. Evidence indicated that the accused formed an organised crime syndicate involved in extortion and drug trafficking activities.

Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), and 3(4) of the MCOCA Act, 1999 were invoked against the accused. The chargesheet filed on October 9, includes charges under sections 111, 115(2), 127, 140(1), 140(2), 189(2), 189(4), 190, 305(5), 61(2) of the BNS 2023, along with section 3(25) of the Arms Act, section 37(1)(A), 135 of the Mumbai Police Act, sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), 3(4) of the MCOCA Act, and section 27A of the NDPS Act.

