After Trump, PM Modi Congratulates Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Gaza Peace Plan; Reaffirms Stand Against Terrorism

PM Narendra Modi dials Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. | PTI

New Delhi, October 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on the progress made under the historic Gaza peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Earlier, PM Modi spoke to Trump and congratulated him over the peace plan.

Sharing the details on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world.”

The Prime Minister praised the peace plan as a significant step toward stability in the region and highlighted India’s consistent stand against terrorism.

PM Modi Speaks To Trump

In another post, PM Modi said he also spoke to US President Donald Trump. He tweeted, “Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.”

Referred Them As "Friend"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred both, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump as his "friend". However, India-US ties are soaring over the trade war between both the countries and the tariff hikes announced by Trump.

Long-Term Peace & Stability

The calls reflect India’s continued diplomatic engagement with global leaders on peace and trade issues. The Gaza peace plan aims to promote stability and improve humanitarian conditions in the region and has been welcomed by several other nations, including the Arab countries in the Middle East. The peace plan is expected to bring a log-term peace in the region and save thousands of lives which are being lost in Israeli strikes on Gaza.