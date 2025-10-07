 'Teacher Hain Bihar Sarkar Mein': Heated Exchange Between Woman & TTE After Dispute Over Ticket - Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Teacher Hain Bihar Sarkar Mein': Heated Exchange Between Woman & TTE After Dispute Over Ticket - Watch VIDEO

'Teacher Hain Bihar Sarkar Mein': Heated Exchange Between Woman & TTE After Dispute Over Ticket - Watch VIDEO

The video also shows that when the TTE asks the woman for her AC ticket, she is seen using her mobile phone to contact someone. The TTE can be heard politely requesting the woman to leave the coach.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@ShoneeKapoor

Patna: A video has emerged from Bihar showing a woman comfortably sitting in a train’s AC coach without a valid ticket for that class. In the footage, a train’s TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) can be seen repeatedly asking the woman to show her ticket.

The woman repeatedly replies, “You’re troubling me,” but the TTE remains firm, saying,"Teacher hai Bihar sarkar mein, chalti hai bina ticket ke." Which roughly translates to, “You’re a government employee in the Bihar government, you are a teacher, yet you haven’t bought a ticket."

The video also shows that when the TTE asks the woman for her AC ticket, she is seen using her mobile phone to contact someone. The TTE can be heard politely requesting the woman to leave the coach.

The woman can be heard saying, “Aap mujhe pareshan karne ke uddeshya se aisa kar rahe hain,” which roughly translates to, “You are doing this with the intention of troubling me.”

FPJ Shorts
'Waiting For Official Announcement': Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur On Reports Of Contesting Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO
'Waiting For Official Announcement': Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur On Reports Of Contesting Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO
'Signing Off From Life': 17-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Nashik After Venting Frustration On Instagram
'Signing Off From Life': 17-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Nashik After Venting Frustration On Instagram
Gold Jumps ₹700 To Fresh Peak Of ₹1.24 Lakh/10 Grams As Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Safe-Haven Demand
Gold Jumps ₹700 To Fresh Peak Of ₹1.24 Lakh/10 Grams As Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Safe-Haven Demand
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw

When the TTE again asks her to show the ticket, the woman tries to snatch his phone and can be heard saying, “aap aise recording kisi mahila ka nahi kar sakte,” meaning, “you cannot record a woman like this.”

After a prolonged argument, the woman leaves the coach murmuring “faltu,” which roughly translates to “useless.” This remark angered the TTE, who had been polite throughout and he responded by saying, “Faltu hum nahi, faltu aap hain,” meaning, “The useless one is not me, it’s you.”

The video has gone viral on social media and received more than 183.4K views in just few hours of posting.

Read Also
'Tumhare Paison Ka Nahi Phoonk Rahi': Woman After Getting Caught Smoking Inside Passenger Train,...
article-image

In a separate incident from last month, an Indian woman travelling in a passenger train smoking inside an AC coach, which is prohibited by Indian Railways. The video was recorded by an onlooker who confronted the woman and asked her not to smoke inside the coach and asked her to go out. To which the woman lost her temper and started fuming at the man. Further, the woman also started crying when she was being questioned by the ticket checker on the train

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Waiting For Official Announcement': Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur On Reports Of Contesting...

'Waiting For Official Announcement': Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur On Reports Of Contesting...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi-NCR; Yellow & Orange Alert Issued - VIDEO

Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi-NCR; Yellow & Orange Alert Issued - VIDEO

US: Chilling CCTV Footage Of Gujarati Motel Owner Shot In Head At Point-Blank In Pittsburgh Surfaces

US: Chilling CCTV Footage Of Gujarati Motel Owner Shot In Head At Point-Blank In Pittsburgh Surfaces