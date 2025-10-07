'Teacher Hain Bihar Sarkar Mein': Heated Exchange Between Woman & TTE After Dispute Over Ticket - Watch VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@ShoneeKapoor

Patna: A video has emerged from Bihar showing a woman comfortably sitting in a train’s AC coach without a valid ticket for that class. In the footage, a train’s TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) can be seen repeatedly asking the woman to show her ticket.

The woman repeatedly replies, “You’re troubling me,” but the TTE remains firm, saying,"Teacher hai Bihar sarkar mein, chalti hai bina ticket ke." Which roughly translates to, “You’re a government employee in the Bihar government, you are a teacher, yet you haven’t bought a ticket."

The video also shows that when the TTE asks the woman for her AC ticket, she is seen using her mobile phone to contact someone. The TTE can be heard politely requesting the woman to leave the coach.

The woman can be heard saying, “Aap mujhe pareshan karne ke uddeshya se aisa kar rahe hain,” which roughly translates to, “You are doing this with the intention of troubling me.”

When the TTE again asks her to show the ticket, the woman tries to snatch his phone and can be heard saying, “aap aise recording kisi mahila ka nahi kar sakte,” meaning, “you cannot record a woman like this.”

After a prolonged argument, the woman leaves the coach murmuring “faltu,” which roughly translates to “useless.” This remark angered the TTE, who had been polite throughout and he responded by saying, “Faltu hum nahi, faltu aap hain,” meaning, “The useless one is not me, it’s you.”

The video has gone viral on social media and received more than 183.4K views in just few hours of posting.

In a separate incident from last month, an Indian woman travelling in a passenger train smoking inside an AC coach, which is prohibited by Indian Railways. The video was recorded by an onlooker who confronted the woman and asked her not to smoke inside the coach and asked her to go out. To which the woman lost her temper and started fuming at the man. Further, the woman also started crying when she was being questioned by the ticket checker on the train