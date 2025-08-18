 'Will Deal With All 3 ECs Once Our Govt Is Formed': Rahul Gandhi At Vote Adhikar Yatra Rally In Bihar (VIDEO)
On the other hand, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that the Election Commission should submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court first that its voter list was clean and then it would also give an affidavit that there were irregularities in the existing list.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday made a frontal attack on the Chief Election Commissioner and two other ECs by making a veiled threat to them that they would be dealt with firmly once the INDIA bloc formed the government at the centre and also in Bihar.

Rahul`s remark came a day after the Election Commission (EC) asked him to submit a signed affidavit to back his vote-theft allegations.

"All three Election Commissioners, listen up. Right now, it is Narendra Modi's government, and you are working for him. But a day will come when the INDIA alliance will form the government in the country and Bihar, and then we will deal with all three of you. Action will be taken against you," he remarked while addressing a public gathering during his Vote Adhikar Yatra in Gaya Ji.

“The Election Commission's theft has been caught, and now the Election Commission is asking me for an affidavit. I tell the Election Commission - give me some time, the entire country will demand an affidavit from you. We are going to catch your theft across the country and show it to the people,” he commented.

“When Narendra Modi and the Election Commission steal votes, they attack Mother India and the Constitution. We will not let Narendra Modi and the Election Commission attack Mother India and the Constitution. Election Commissioner, listen carefully - if you do not do the right thing, strict action will be taken against you," he contended.

He asserted, "Vote theft is an attack on the Constitution, on the soul of Hindustan, and also on Bharat Mata. We will neither let the EC nor Modi attack our Bharat Mata and Constitution,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rahul, who had visited the home of Bhagirath Manjhi ji, the son of 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi ji, a few months ago, handed over the keys to a new house to him.

"We have found several irregularities. All BLOs (booth-level officers) are not getting forms filled door-to-door. The EC wants to give only data they are not concerned with whether it is right or wrong. Dead people found mention in lists and living people are removed from it," Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar remarked while addressing a press conference in Gaya Ji.

"Give an affidavit in the Supreme Court that your voters list is clean and then we will also give an affidavit that there are irregularities in the existing voter list," he said.

