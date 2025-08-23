 Uttarakhand: Chamoli In Chaos As Cloudburst Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Several Missing, Rescue Ops Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand: Chamoli In Chaos As Cloudburst Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Several Missing, Rescue Ops Underway

Uttarakhand: Chamoli In Chaos As Cloudburst Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Several Missing, Rescue Ops Underway

Officials said the Tharali market and the Tharali tehsil complex were the worst affected, with large amounts of debris covering the area. Many houses, including the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, along with shops and vehicles, were buried.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: Chamoli In Chaos As Cloudburst Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Several Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | X @ITBP_official

Chamoli: A cloudburst struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday night, leaving several people feared missing as debris swept through homes, shops and government buildings.

Officials said the Tharali market and the Tharali tehsil complex were the worst affected, with large amounts of debris covering the area. Many houses, including the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, along with shops and vehicles, were buried.

Read Also
Indore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive
article-image

In nearby Sagwara village, panic spread after reports that a girl was trapped under debris inside a building. Several shops in Chepdon market were also damaged.

Road connectivity has been badly hit. The Tharali–Gwaldam and Tharali–Sagwara roads remain closed due to heavy debris and rainfall, disrupting traffic and relief efforts. A video from the area shows homes filled with mud, stones and knee-deep water, with residents wading through the mess.

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Zainab Khan Over Fake Death Post About Actor Raza Murad
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Zainab Khan Over Fake Death Post About Actor Raza Murad
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders ₹1 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Undertrial Prisoner Who Died By Suicide In Amravati Jail After 13 Years
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders ₹1 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Undertrial Prisoner Who Died By Suicide In Amravati Jail After 13 Years
Maharashtra News: 'Raigad District Targets ₹3 Lakh Crore GDP By 2027-28,' Says Collector Kishan Jawale At Udyog Susamvad 2025 In Panvel
Maharashtra News: 'Raigad District Targets ₹3 Lakh Crore GDP By 2027-28,' Says Collector Kishan Jawale At Udyog Susamvad 2025 In Panvel
Read Also
India Temporarily Suspends Postal Services To US From August 25 After Tariff Hike By Donald Trump,...
article-image

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that extensive damage had occurred. “There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloudburst in Tharali tehsil last night. Several houses, including the SDM’s residence, have been completely damaged,” he said.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue operations are underway with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed overnight. “NDRF and SDRF teams reached the spot last night. The road has been blocked due to floods and people are facing a lot of problems. The administration is engaged in relief work and relief camps have also been set up,” Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said.

Read Also
'Monster’ Man Slaps Woman For Feeding Stray Dogs In UP's Ghaziabad – VIDEO
article-image
Read Also
'We Have Certain Red Lines': EAM Jaishankar's Stern Message To US Amid Tariff Hike, Slams Donald...
article-image
Read Also
Who Is KC Veerendra Puppy? Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested By ED In Alleged Betting Case
article-image

Locals rushed out of their homes after the sudden downpour, and many spent the night in the open. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of missing people, but officials fear the toll could rise as rescue work progresses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At...

Caught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At...

VIDEO: Fierce Fight Breaks Inside Delhi Metro, Women Caught Pulling Hair Allegedly Over Seat Dispute...

VIDEO: Fierce Fight Breaks Inside Delhi Metro, Women Caught Pulling Hair Allegedly Over Seat Dispute...

'Resignation De Dunga': Community Health Centre Doctor-In-Charge Walks Out of Cabin After MLA Yells...

'Resignation De Dunga': Community Health Centre Doctor-In-Charge Walks Out of Cabin After MLA Yells...

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 4-Yr-Old Nursery School Student In Auto-Rickshaw...

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 4-Yr-Old Nursery School Student In Auto-Rickshaw...

'PM Modi Refused To Give Exception To Prime Minister': Kiren Rijiju On Bill To Sack Ministers

'PM Modi Refused To Give Exception To Prime Minister': Kiren Rijiju On Bill To Sack Ministers