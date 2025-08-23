Uttarakhand: Chamoli In Chaos As Cloudburst Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Several Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | X @ITBP_official

Chamoli: A cloudburst struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday night, leaving several people feared missing as debris swept through homes, shops and government buildings.

Officials said the Tharali market and the Tharali tehsil complex were the worst affected, with large amounts of debris covering the area. Many houses, including the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, along with shops and vehicles, were buried.

#ITBP has launched relief operations in Tharali, Chamoli (Uttarakhand) after a cloudburst triggered flash floods & debris flows. #Himveers from 8 Bn Gochar, along with personnel from other agencies, are assisting villagers & conducting search ops for missing persons. pic.twitter.com/B040GFtORZ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 23, 2025

In nearby Sagwara village, panic spread after reports that a girl was trapped under debris inside a building. Several shops in Chepdon market were also damaged.

Road connectivity has been badly hit. The Tharali–Gwaldam and Tharali–Sagwara roads remain closed due to heavy debris and rainfall, disrupting traffic and relief efforts. A video from the area shows homes filled with mud, stones and knee-deep water, with residents wading through the mess.

Following heavy rainfall last night in Tharali tehsil, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, relief and rescue operations are underway. District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari is overseeing operations in the affected area.#Cloudburst #Chamoli #Uttarakhand #Cloudburst #Tharalitehsil pic.twitter.com/mqHXjz6ANy — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 23, 2025

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that extensive damage had occurred. “There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloudburst in Tharali tehsil last night. Several houses, including the SDM’s residence, have been completely damaged,” he said.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue operations are underway with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed overnight. “NDRF and SDRF teams reached the spot last night. The road has been blocked due to floods and people are facing a lot of problems. The administration is engaged in relief work and relief camps have also been set up,” Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said.

#ITBP has launched relief operations in #Tharali, Chamoli (Uttarakhand) after a cloudburst triggered flash floods & debris flows. #Himveers from 8 Bn Gochar, along with personnel from other agencies, are assisting villagers & conducting search ops for missing persons, tweets… pic.twitter.com/ctdqx4oGgd — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 23, 2025

Locals rushed out of their homes after the sudden downpour, and many spent the night in the open. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of missing people, but officials fear the toll could rise as rescue work progresses.