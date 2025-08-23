 Who Is KC Veerendra Puppy? Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested By ED In Alleged Betting Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Is KC Veerendra Puppy? Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested By ED In Alleged Betting Case

Who Is KC Veerendra Puppy? Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested By ED In Alleged Betting Case

Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' was arrested on Friday in an alleged illegal online and offline betting case.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
KC Veerendra Puppy: Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested By ED In Alleged Betting Case (File IMage) | X/ @KCVeerendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' was arrested on Friday in an alleged illegal online and offline betting case from Sikkim by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Puppy was taken into custody under the anti-money laundering law.

The ED also seized `Rs 12 crore in cash (including about Rs crore in foreign currency), gold jewellery worth Rs 6 crore, silver about 10 kgs, along with four vehicles after raids carried out on Friday in multiple states, reported PTI. Out of the total cash received, Rs 1 crore was in foreign currency.

The agency also raided the Congress M LA's properties in Goa, including Puppy’s Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy’s Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino, and Big Daddy Casino, reported Deccan Herald.

The 50-year-old MLA from Chitradurga was produced before a designated magistrate in Sikkim's capital Gangtok, on Friday. The federal probe agency also obtained a transit remand for producing him before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time
Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time
Did Anupam Kher Call Raj Shamani 'Fake' After His Advice On Humility Was DELETED On Podcast? Video Goes VIRAL
Did Anupam Kher Call Raj Shamani 'Fake' After His Advice On Humility Was DELETED On Podcast? Video Goes VIRAL
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
Read Also
Karnataka News: ED Raids 30 Locations Linked To Congress MLA Veerendra Pappy In Illegal Betting Case
article-image

Who IS KC Veerendra Puppy?

KC Veerendra Puppy was born in 1975. The Congress MLA completed B.Com in 1999 from HPPC Government First Grade College. Puppy is a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the Chitradurga Assembly constituency. He won the 2023 assembly polls on the Congress ticket, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) G. H. Thippareddywith a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas’ Program In Lucknow On...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend ‘Vimukt Jati Diwas’ Program In Lucknow On...

CBI Coordinates Return Of Fugitive Sunil Kumar From Azerbaijan, Wanted By Jharkhand Police In...

CBI Coordinates Return Of Fugitive Sunil Kumar From Azerbaijan, Wanted By Jharkhand Police In...

Indore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive

Indore Cartoonist Apologises For Controversial PM Modi-RSS Caricature After Supreme Court Directive

Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 23, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 23, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...