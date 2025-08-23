Who Is KC Veerendra Puppy? Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested By ED In Alleged Betting Case

KC Veerendra Puppy: Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested By ED In Alleged Betting Case (File IMage) | X/ @KCVeerendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' was arrested on Friday in an alleged illegal online and offline betting case from Sikkim by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Puppy was taken into custody under the anti-money laundering law.

The ED also seized `Rs 12 crore in cash (including about Rs crore in foreign currency), gold jewellery worth Rs 6 crore, silver about 10 kgs, along with four vehicles after raids carried out on Friday in multiple states, reported PTI. Out of the total cash received, Rs 1 crore was in foreign currency.

The Enforcement Directorate today arrested KC Veerendra, Karnataka's MLA from Chitradurga constituency, from Gangktok in connection with illegal online and offline betting case and recovered amount of approximately Rs 12 crore in cash, including approximately one crore in foreign… pic.twitter.com/HXpF1auWlD — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

The agency also raided the Congress M LA's properties in Goa, including Puppy’s Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy’s Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino, and Big Daddy Casino, reported Deccan Herald.

On August 22,#ED conducted searches at 30 locations across India,targeting #MLA K C Veerendra & associates in a case of illegal online and offline betting. Veerendra allegedly operated betting sites like #King567, #Raja567 & #Puppy’s003.. pic.twitter.com/piTkWaR1fA — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) August 22, 2025

The 50-year-old MLA from Chitradurga was produced before a designated magistrate in Sikkim's capital Gangtok, on Friday. The federal probe agency also obtained a transit remand for producing him before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

Who IS KC Veerendra Puppy?

KC Veerendra Puppy was born in 1975. The Congress MLA completed B.Com in 1999 from HPPC Government First Grade College. Puppy is a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the Chitradurga Assembly constituency. He won the 2023 assembly polls on the Congress ticket, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) G. H. Thippareddywith a margin of over 50,000 votes.