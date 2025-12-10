UP Unveils High-Tech Crackdown On Infiltrators To Protect Welfare Schemes

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

The Uttar Pradesh government has drawn up a comprehensive high-tech strategy to prevent infiltrators from gaining access to welfare schemes and essential public services. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officials to strengthen verification systems using advanced biometric technology and to intensify drives to detect illegal migrants living with forged documents.

Digital Security Grid for Public Welfare

Authorities said the plan will create a digital security grid aimed at stopping infiltrators from obtaining Aadhaar cards, subsidised ration, housing benefits or any other public welfare support meant exclusively for genuine residents of Uttar Pradesh. The government also aims to dismantle organised rackets that help outsiders secure fake identity papers and citizenship records.

‘Resources Belong to Legitimate Citizens’

Yogi has chaired multiple high-level meetings over the past week, reiterating that Uttar Pradesh’s resources belong first to its legitimate citizens. He emphasised that those who have entered the state illegally and exploited welfare benefits must be removed without delay.

High-Security Detention Centres Planned

As part of the plan, the state is setting up high-security detention centres to house individuals identified as infiltrators. These centres will have layered surveillance, round-the-clock monitoring and authorised personnel overseeing all movement. Officials said the security protocols will make any attempt to escape nearly impossible.

Biometric Records and Document Forensics

Advanced forensic tools will be used to identify forged documents and trace background details such as duration of stay and networks used to facilitate entry. Mandatory biometric records including facial scans and fingerprints will be created for each detainee and stored in a centralised nationwide database. Names recorded in this negative list will be permanently restricted from accessing any state or central welfare scheme.

‘Surgical Strike’ Under Zero Tolerance Policy

The government has described the initiative as a “surgical strike” against infiltrators, forming a key pillar of its Zero Tolerance policy toward illegal migration. Officials believe the crackdown will strengthen internal security and make welfare distribution more transparent by ensuring that only deserving beneficiaries receive support.

Crackdown Expected to Reduce Crime

Authorities expect the move to curb crimes linked to fake identities. Illegal migrants are often involved in smuggling, fraud and trafficking, particularly in border districts. A reduction in such activities would improve the overall safety environment and boost public trust in law enforcement.

Economic Impact and Job Opportunities

The government anticipates an economic impact from identifying illegal workers, with more job opportunities expected to open up for local youth. Officials also project improvements in service delivery, including faster processing of passports, licences and other official documents once fraudulent entries are eliminated.

Opposition Flags Bias and Harassment Concerns

Opposition parties have reacted sharply, accusing the government of using the infiltrator issue to polarise voters and create fear among minority communities. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Congress said such campaigns could lead to harassment of poor migrants who lack proper paperwork but have lived in the state for decades.

Officials Assure Safeguards and Legal Scrutiny

Responding to the criticism, officials said the focus remains on individuals who entered the state illegally and are draining public resources through document fraud. They emphasised that measures would be implemented with safeguards to ensure that no innocent person is targeted. The system will be rolled out only after inter-agency coordination, legal vetting and the formal approval of monitoring protocols at all detention facilities.