 Punjab Rural Polls: SAD, BJP Accuse AAP Govt Of 'Politicising Police'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Rural Polls: SAD, BJP Accuse AAP Govt Of 'Politicising Police'

Punjab Rural Polls: SAD, BJP Accuse AAP Govt Of 'Politicising Police'

The SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said that “a free and fair probe will indict the SSP and prove that Varun Sharma had taken the law into his own hands. He said the SAD on its part would continue to seek legal recourse to ensure a criminal case was registered against the SSP.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal | File

Chandigarh: Accusing Punjab ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing police, the Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP on Wednesday held that sending the Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP), who allegedly told police personnel on phone ``to prevent the opposition candidates from filing nomination papers'', proved that the said viral audio clip was genuine.

The SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said that “a free and fair probe will indict the SSP and prove that Varun Sharma had taken the law into his own hands. He said the SAD on its part would continue to seek legal recourse to ensure a criminal case was registered against the SSP.

Badal also spoke on how during the last 60 years there had been four Congress chief ministers including Giani Zail Singh, Darbara Singh, Beant Singh and Capt Amarinder Singh who, he alleged, did nothing for the state.

The state BJP president Sunil Jakhar also alleged that the AAP government is continuously politicising the police. He said this is a threat to democracy and the BJP will not allow this to happen.

FPJ Shorts
Konkan Railway Fines 42,965 Ticketless Travellers In November; ₹17.83 Crore Collected In 2025 Drives
Konkan Railway Fines 42,965 Ticketless Travellers In November; ₹17.83 Crore Collected In 2025 Drives
Mumbai News: Vile Parle’s Old Ayurvedic Dispensary Transforms Into 5-Storey Urban Health Centre With Yoga, OPD & Dialysis Facility
Mumbai News: Vile Parle’s Old Ayurvedic Dispensary Transforms Into 5-Storey Urban Health Centre With Yoga, OPD & Dialysis Facility
FRAI Warns E-Commerce Boom Forcing Thousands Of Kirana Stores To Shut Down
FRAI Warns E-Commerce Boom Forcing Thousands Of Kirana Stores To Shut Down
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
Read Also
Punjab Couple Disappears After Winning Lottery Worth ₹1.5 Cr Over Safety Concerns, Police Assures...
article-image

Jakhar wrote on X: “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji, by sending the Patiala SSP on leave before the court hearing, your government has admitted that you intended to misuse the police to steal elections. But the issue is not limited to just this. The politicisation of Punjab’s capable police force is the biggest matter of concern.”

It may be recalled that while Patiala SSP Sharma went on a week’s leave on Tuesday evening, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday questioned the state election commission why no immediate corrective direction was issued to the polling authorities in the said case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Rural Polls: SAD, BJP Accuse AAP Govt Of 'Politicising Police'

Punjab Rural Polls: SAD, BJP Accuse AAP Govt Of 'Politicising Police'

Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate...

Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

BHU Study Finds Teen Body Clock Shifting Toward Late Nights & High Night-Time Productivity

BHU Study Finds Teen Body Clock Shifting Toward Late Nights & High Night-Time Productivity

'You Won't Decide Order Of My Speech': HM Amit Shah Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi After He Disrupts His...

'You Won't Decide Order Of My Speech': HM Amit Shah Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi After He Disrupts His...