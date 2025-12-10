PM Modi Meets Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani, Reviews Progress On Strategic Action Plan

PM Modi Meets Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani, Review Progress on Strategic Action Plan |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday and appreciated the steps taken to implement the joint strategic action plan.

Tajani, who is on a three-day visit to India, called on Modi here.

"Delighted to meet Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, today," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said he conveyed his appreciation to Tajani for the proactive steps being taken by both sides towards the implementation of the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 across key sectors, such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism, education and people-to-people ties.

"India-Italy friendship continues to get stronger, greatly benefiting our people and the global community," Modi said.

