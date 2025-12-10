 AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens

AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), six locations in Lucknow consistently register elevated AQI levels. Lalbagh recorded 280, Talkatora Industrial Area 372, Central School 231, BBAU 187, Gomtinagar 209 and Kukrail 109.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens | ANI

Lucknow: Multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh are experiencing alarming pollution levels, with AQI measurements touching the 400-plus ‘severe’ category in Hapur, Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut. Residents, particularly those with respiratory illnesses, are reporting increased difficulty in breathing.

On Wednesday, Lucknow recorded an AQI of 338 in the morning and 210 by afternoon, while industrial zones reported even higher values. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), six locations in Lucknow consistently register elevated AQI levels. Lalbagh recorded 280, Talkatora Industrial Area 372, Central School 231, BBAU 187, Gomtinagar 209 and Kukrail 109. Statewide, multiple cities reported high particulate concentration: Ghaziabad 338, Greater Noida 355, Hapur 394, Noida 377, Kanpur 212, Meerut 271 and Lucknow 270. IITR Director Dr. Bhaskar Narayan said UP’s pollution levels have increased significantly due to micro and nano particles entering the lungs.

Doctors report a rise in OPD cases involving asthma, COPD, allergies, persistent coughing, and pneumonia. In Meerut, specialists say respiratory-related visits have increased by nearly 40% since Diwali.

Experts advise wearing masks, avoiding early-morning fog walks, staying indoors when possible, drinking warm fluids and avoiding cold or oily food. They stress that preventive inhalers must not be discontinued.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated
Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated
ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case
ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case
Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near Ambernath Station
Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near Ambernath Station
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested, Laptops & Phones Seized
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested, Laptops & Phones Seized
Read Also
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pushes Mist Spray Systems For Hotels To Combat Pollution
article-image

Environmental experts highlight that reducing pollution requires collective effort. They recommend planting species such as neem, peepal, tulsi, ashoka, jamun and kachnar, which help absorb dust and harmful gases.

Authorities urge citizens to stay alert, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with chronic respiratory conditions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens

AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens

Smartphone Addiction, Drug Abuse Emerging As Major Threats To Youth: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Smartphone Addiction, Drug Abuse Emerging As Major Threats To Youth: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PM Modi Meets Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani, Reviews Progress On Strategic Action Plan

PM Modi Meets Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani, Reviews Progress On Strategic Action Plan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Jagdalpur On December 13 For Bastar Olympics, Security Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Jagdalpur On December 13 For Bastar Olympics, Security Review

NTPC Electron Quiz 2025-26: Raipur To Host Regional Round

NTPC Electron Quiz 2025-26: Raipur To Host Regional Round