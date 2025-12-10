AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens | ANI

Lucknow: Multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh are experiencing alarming pollution levels, with AQI measurements touching the 400-plus ‘severe’ category in Hapur, Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut. Residents, particularly those with respiratory illnesses, are reporting increased difficulty in breathing.

On Wednesday, Lucknow recorded an AQI of 338 in the morning and 210 by afternoon, while industrial zones reported even higher values. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), six locations in Lucknow consistently register elevated AQI levels. Lalbagh recorded 280, Talkatora Industrial Area 372, Central School 231, BBAU 187, Gomtinagar 209 and Kukrail 109. Statewide, multiple cities reported high particulate concentration: Ghaziabad 338, Greater Noida 355, Hapur 394, Noida 377, Kanpur 212, Meerut 271 and Lucknow 270. IITR Director Dr. Bhaskar Narayan said UP’s pollution levels have increased significantly due to micro and nano particles entering the lungs.

Doctors report a rise in OPD cases involving asthma, COPD, allergies, persistent coughing, and pneumonia. In Meerut, specialists say respiratory-related visits have increased by nearly 40% since Diwali.

Experts advise wearing masks, avoiding early-morning fog walks, staying indoors when possible, drinking warm fluids and avoiding cold or oily food. They stress that preventive inhalers must not be discontinued.

Environmental experts highlight that reducing pollution requires collective effort. They recommend planting species such as neem, peepal, tulsi, ashoka, jamun and kachnar, which help absorb dust and harmful gases.

Authorities urge citizens to stay alert, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with chronic respiratory conditions.