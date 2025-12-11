Parliament Winter Session Day 9: PM Modi Hails Amit Shah’s 'Outstanding' Speech, Says Opposition’s Lies On Elections Exposed

Amit Shah Speech in Lok Sabha | PTI Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Lok Sabha saying he exposed the opposition's lies about the election process.

The prime minister described Shah's 90-minute speech in the Lower House as "outstanding".

"An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition," Modi said on X.

Shah Targets Opposition During Debate on Election Reforms

Intervening in the debate on election reforms in the Lok Sabha, a combative Shah hit out at the Opposition for its campaign against SIR, saying the issue has been raked up as it can no longer win elections by "corrupt practices".

‘Congress Defeat Due to Leadership, Not EVMs’

The home minister also asserted that the reason for Congress' defeat in successive polls was its leadership, not EVMs or "vote chori".

