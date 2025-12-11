 Parliament Winter Session Day 9: PM Modi Hails Amit Shah’s 'Outstanding' Speech, Says Opposition’s Lies On Elections Exposed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaParliament Winter Session Day 9: PM Modi Hails Amit Shah’s 'Outstanding' Speech, Says Opposition’s Lies On Elections Exposed

Parliament Winter Session Day 9: PM Modi Hails Amit Shah’s 'Outstanding' Speech, Says Opposition’s Lies On Elections Exposed

The prime minister described Shah's 90-minute speech in the Lower House as "outstanding".

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Amit Shah Speech in Lok Sabha | PTI Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Lok Sabha saying he exposed the opposition's lies about the election process.

The prime minister described Shah's 90-minute speech in the Lower House as "outstanding".

"An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition," Modi said on X.

Shah Targets Opposition During Debate on Election Reforms

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Mocks Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Laddus’ Remark; Says SP Won’t Return To Power Till 2047
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Mocks Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Laddus’ Remark; Says SP Won’t Return To Power Till 2047
UP Voter Roll Cleanup: EC Orders Re-Verification Of 3 Crore Names Flagged As Ineligible Under Special Revision Drive
UP Voter Roll Cleanup: EC Orders Re-Verification Of 3 Crore Names Flagged As Ineligible Under Special Revision Drive
Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated
Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated
ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case
ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case

Intervening in the debate on election reforms in the Lok Sabha, a combative Shah hit out at the Opposition for its campaign against SIR, saying the issue has been raked up as it can no longer win elections by "corrupt practices".

Read Also
Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Alleges Delay In Local Poll Results Gives Govt Time To Tamper With...
article-image

‘Congress Defeat Due to Leadership, Not EVMs’

The home minister also asserted that the reason for Congress' defeat in successive polls was its leadership, not EVMs or "vote chori".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India’s Station Redevelopment Drive Is World’s Largest,' Says Railways Minister Vaishnaw

'India’s Station Redevelopment Drive Is World’s Largest,' Says Railways Minister Vaishnaw

Parliament Winter Session Day 9: PM Modi Hails Amit Shah’s 'Outstanding' Speech, Says...

Parliament Winter Session Day 9: PM Modi Hails Amit Shah’s 'Outstanding' Speech, Says...

AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens

AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens

Smartphone Addiction, Drug Abuse Emerging As Major Threats To Youth: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Smartphone Addiction, Drug Abuse Emerging As Major Threats To Youth: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PM Modi Meets Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani, Reviews Progress On Strategic Action Plan

PM Modi Meets Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani, Reviews Progress On Strategic Action Plan