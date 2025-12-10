 Smartphone Addiction, Drug Abuse Emerging As Major Threats To Youth: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
He noted that smartphone use among youth has grown to the level of behavioural addiction, affecting eyesight, cognitive abilities and overall productivity. He advised students to limit their usage to specific hours and avoid unnecessary digital engagement. The CM added that drug networks often target young populations, making vigilance by families and academic institutions essential.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur: CM on Wednesday cautioned that smartphone dependency and drug exposure are emerging as major threats to young people. Addressing the closing ceremony of the 93rd Founder’s Week at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, the CM said excessive screen time and substance misuse are harming academic focus, physical strength, mental clarity and social responsibility.

Linking the issue to national security and social stability, the CM said that organised groups attempt to influence youth through various channels, and awareness is the only shield. He also stressed that AI, IoT, drones and robotics define the new technological era, and adaptation—not avoidance—is necessary. According to him, technology does not reduce employment but creates new skill-based opportunities.

During the ceremony, outstanding institutions, teachers, staff and students were honoured, with around 150 awards distributed.

