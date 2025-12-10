 Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal Urges Lok Sabha To Prioritise ‘Ease Of Voting’ In Election Reforms
Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal Urges Lok Sabha To Prioritise 'Ease Of Voting' In Election Reforms

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal Urges Lok Sabha To Prioritise ‘Ease Of Voting’ In Election Reforms

Updated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
Naveen Jindal

New Delhi: Kurukshetra MP Shri Naveen Jindal raised an important issue in the Lok Sabha today, calling for urgent reforms that can make the voting process more accessible for millions of Indians who are unable to cast their vote on polling day.

Speaking on Election Reforms, Shri Jindal said that India frequently discusses Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, and it is now time to make Ease of Voting a national priority. He noted that more than 1.5 crore Non Resident Indians hold Indian citizenship but many of them cannot return to the country during elections. As a result, a large number of people who contribute to the Indian economy and society through their work abroad are unable to take part in the democratic process.

Shri Jindal said that India is already a global leader in digital payments and secure online systems. He added that if countries like Estonia, France, Switzerland and Mexico can successfully implement remote and electronic voting for their citizens, then India should also create a safe digital mechanism that allows eligible voters to participate from wherever they are.

He suggested that a secure Absentee or E-Voting system can help senior citizens, divyang citizens, migrant workers and others who face difficulties in reaching the polling booth. Shri Jindal said that India’s voter turnout often remains around 64 to 65 percent and that the introduction of secure digital voting can significantly increase participation.

He urged the Government of India and the Election Commission to study global best practices and develop a robust system that allows NRIs and other voters to cast their vote at least one week before polling day.

Shri Jindal concluded his speech by saying that every Indian, whether living in the country or abroad, should have the opportunity to take part in choosing the government. He said that a vote is not just a mark of ink but a citizen’s identity and strength, and that technology should be used to make this right accessible to all.

