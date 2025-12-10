Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO

Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ | Sansad Tv

New Delhi: Leaders of the opposition staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on Wednesday. In his address, HM Shah took a dig at the opposition, saying that they had raised the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to keep illegal immigrants on voter lists.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju asked the opposition why they had demanded a debate for so many days if they did not want to hear HM Shah.

After the Opposition staged a walkout, HM Shah told the Lok Sabha that their boycott would make no difference, asserting that “not a single infiltrator will be allowed to vote.”



HM Shah said he had criticised past Congress leaders before, yet the opposition chose to walk out only when he spoke about infiltrators. Shah said the government’s approach is to “detect, delete and deport,” while accusing the opposition of trying to normalise and legitimise infiltration by granting recognition to, and adding, such individuals to voter rolls.

Earlier, a fiery face-off took place between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

During HM Shaah's speech, Gandhi dared the HM Shah to first speak on the thinking behind election commissioners being given full immunity, a point he had raised during his speech on Tuesday. He also asked the HM to have a debate on his press conference. "Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on the 3 PCs," he Said.

"I want to make something clear. I have been elected to legislative assemblies and the Parliament for 30 years. I have extensive experience. The Leader of the Opposition says he wants me to answer this or that question first. Let me make this clear to him, The Parliament will not work based on your wishes. I will decide the order in which I say things. He should be patient and hear my reply," HM Shah Said, lashing out at Gandhi.