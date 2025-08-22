 Karnataka News: ED Raids 30 Locations Linked To Congress MLA Veerendra Pappy In Illegal Betting Case
Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Chitradurga Veerendra Pappy |

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate has raided 30 premises across the country over the illegal online betting empire of Congress MLA from Chitradurga Veerendra Pappy and his associates.

The raids included the house of Rajarajeshwari defeated Congress MLA candidate Kusuma Hanumantharayappa, her brother Anil Gowda, Veerendra Pappy's brother Thippeswamy and a hawala operator from Hubballi.

The ED has booked a case against Veerendra Pappy under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following his investments and ownership of five Casinos in Goa and conducting online and offline illegal betting. The ED officials have raided six premises in Chitradurga, 10 premises in Bengaluru, three premises in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, one premises in Hubballi, two premises in Mumbai and eight premises in Goa.

The ED had raided all those who had financial dealings with these companies as well as Veerendra Pappy, the ED added.

