Karnataka News: ED Raids 30 Locations Linked To Congress MLA Veerendra Pappy In Illegal Betting Case

Chitradurga Veerendra Pappy |

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate has raided 30 premises across the country over the illegal online betting empire of Congress MLA from Chitradurga Veerendra Pappy and his associates.

The raids included the house of Rajarajeshwari defeated Congress MLA candidate Kusuma Hanumantharayappa, her brother Anil Gowda, Veerendra Pappy's brother Thippeswamy and a hawala operator from Hubballi.

The ED has booked a case against Veerendra Pappy under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following his investments and ownership of five Casinos in Goa and conducting online and offline illegal betting. The ED officials have raided six premises in Chitradurga, 10 premises in Bengaluru, three premises in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, one premises in Hubballi, two premises in Mumbai and eight premises in Goa.

In a release, ED officials have said that they had discovered the illegal network through his Casino business and Puppy was running illegal online betting websites called King567, Raja567, Puppies003 and Rathna Gambling. Veerendra Pappy's brother Thippeswamy was running Dubai based companies like Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9 Technologies. These companies were dealing with call centers and online gaming.

The ED had raided all those who had financial dealings with these companies as well as Veerendra Pappy, the ED added.