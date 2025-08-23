CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe | File Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Parcel Clerk, Raurkela Railway station, Raurkela, Odisha while accepting bribe from the complainant.

CBI, registered the case on 21.08.2025 against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused Parcel Clerk demanded a bribe of Rs. 8,000/- from the complainant for booking his goods on priority.

After negotiation, the accused Parcel Clerk agreed to accept bribe of Rs. 8000/- from the complainant and kept the freight booking bill with him to ensure delivery of the bribe amount by the complainant.

CBI laid a trap on 21.08.2025 and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs.7,200/- from the complainant. The aforesaid accused person has been apprehended.

Further investigation is under way.