 CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI, registered the case on 21.08.2025 against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused Parcel Clerk demanded a bribe of Rs. 8,000/- from the complainant for booking his goods on priority.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe | File Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Parcel Clerk, Raurkela Railway station, Raurkela, Odisha while accepting bribe from the complainant.

CBI, registered the case on 21.08.2025 against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused Parcel Clerk demanded a bribe of Rs. 8,000/- from the complainant for booking his goods on priority.

After negotiation, the accused Parcel Clerk agreed to accept bribe of Rs. 8000/- from the complainant and kept the freight booking bill with him to ensure delivery of the bribe amount by the complainant.

Read Also
CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...
article-image

CBI laid a trap on 21.08.2025 and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs.7,200/- from the complainant. The aforesaid accused person has been apprehended.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

Further investigation is under way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh