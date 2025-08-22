UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh

UPSIDA has signed an MoU with CentralElectronicsLimited (CEL) to give new momentum to sustainable and smart industrial development in Uttar Pradesh! |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and Central Electronics Limited (CEL) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop smart and sustainable industrial hubs in the state. The agreement, signed in Lucknow by UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari and CEL CMD Chetan Prakash Jain, is aimed at integrating renewable energy systems, eco-friendly mobility, and advanced infrastructure solutions across existing and upcoming industrial areas.

Under the agreement, both agencies will focus on promoting renewable energy by setting up rooftop and ground-mounted solar plants, along with hybrid power systems, solar street lighting, and storage technologies to ensure reliable energy efficiency. Industrial zones will also be upgraded with smart features, including advanced surveillance, access control mechanisms, public address systems, and centralized monitoring dashboards. Officials confirmed that the plan also involves introducing Wi-Fi zones, IoT-based tracking of assets, and data-driven analytics to make industrial operations more efficient and transparent.

The agreement further includes provisions for electric vehicle infrastructure, with charging stations to be installed across industrial hubs, encouraging sustainable mobility integrated with clean energy. Alongside this, modernization of civil, mechanical, and electrical systems will be undertaken, with particular emphasis on the development of green buildings, energy-efficient facilities, and improved water conservation measures.

Capacity building will form another important part of the collaboration. Training programs, workshops, and awareness campaigns will be organized for industries and stakeholders, supported by the publication of best practices and technical guidelines. Consultancy services, including feasibility studies, detailed project reports, and investment consultations, will also be provided, alongside policy recommendations to advance environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced industrial development