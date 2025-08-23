 IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra
Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has announced the launch of its first-ever Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train for “Pashupatinath (Nepal) Darshan Yatra” with on-board Rail Restaurant. 

The special train will depart from Indore on 04th October 2025, covering important boarding points including Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, and Satna

This 09 nights / 10 days tour will take passengers across scenic and spiritual destinations including Chitwan National Park, Pokhara, Kathmandu and revered temples, including the sacred Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal.

The tour tariff per person on double occupancy is categorized based on the class of travel. For the Comfort Category in 3AC, the cost is Rs 63,850/-. The Deluxe Category, which offers 2AC accommodation, is priced at Rs 75,230/-. Those opting for the Superior Category – Cabin in 1AC will pay Rs 91,160/-, while the highest-priced option is the Superior Category – Coupe in 1AC, costing Rs 99,125/

Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai said,  “This all-inclusive package offers travelers a complete experience with comfortable AC train journey, meals (on-board Rail Restaurant for 1AC & 2AC passengers, at-seat service for 3AC passengers), AC road transfers for sightseeing, hotel stays as per itinerary, tour escorts, travel insurance, and on-board housekeeping & security.”

Adding further, Rajendra Borban, Joint General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Bhopal,  said, “Bookings can be made easily through IRCTC’s tourism portal [www.irctctourism.com](http://www.irctctourism.com), authorized agents, or via helpline numbers.”

